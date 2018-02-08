Eagles Super Bowl parade route filling with fans
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — All roads and rails lead to Philadelphia as fans pour into the city for the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade.
People began lining the 5-mile route before dawn Thursday. Organizers are prepared for as many as 2 million people, but the actual number may be much lower.
Many fans are taking mass transit. New Jersey Transit on Wednesday suspended ticket sales on its Atlantic City Line into Philadelphia. All 50,000 special parade day tickets for the SEPTA regional railroad lines sold out.
The city’s two subways are free all day.
Schools and government offices are closed in the city.
The Erco company gave more than 100 employees in New Jersey and Delaware a paid day off so they can celebrate.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 5, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Super Bowls come with parties
- March 29, 2017 midnight
The GOAT wins again
- February 24, 2017 midnight
ODDLY ENOugh
- January 22, 2018 9:33 a.m.
Few arrests as Eagles fans take to streets to celebrate
- January 28, 2018 midnight
Little margin for error: Patriots’ titles haven’t come easy
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.