Eagles Super Bowl parade route filling with fans

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — All roads and rails lead to Philadelphia as fans pour into the city for the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade.

People began lining the 5-mile route before dawn Thursday. Organizers are prepared for as many as 2 million people, but the actual number may be much lower.

Many fans are taking mass transit. New Jersey Transit on Wednesday suspended ticket sales on its Atlantic City Line into Philadelphia. All 50,000 special parade day tickets for the SEPTA regional railroad lines sold out.

The city’s two subways are free all day.

Schools and government offices are closed in the city.

The Erco company gave more than 100 employees in New Jersey and Delaware a paid day off so they can celebrate.