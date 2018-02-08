Downtown Youngstown street closed Friday

February 8, 2018 at 3:40p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Commerce Street between Hazel Street and Wick Avenue will be closed to eastbound traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday for a waterline repair. Eastbound motorists should use Hazel Street to Wood Street to Wick Avenue during the closure.


