Deputies seek man who fled from courtroom

February 8, 2018 at 2:14p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Deputies with the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man who ran out of a courtroom this afternoon at the Mahoning County Court House on Market Street.

The man, wearing dress pants, a dress shirt and tie but no coat ran out of the building west on Boardman Street to Phelps Streets heading north when deputies lost sight of him.


