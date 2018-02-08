Deputies seek man who fled from courtroom
YOUNGSTOWN — Deputies with the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man who ran out of a courtroom this afternoon at the Mahoning County Court House on Market Street.
The man, wearing dress pants, a dress shirt and tie but no coat ran out of the building west on Boardman Street to Phelps Streets heading north when deputies lost sight of him.
