City votes to accept $7.5M settlement in gas pipeline fight
GREEN (AP) — A divided City Council in northeast Ohio has agreed to accept $7.5 million to settle lawsuits and clear the way for construction of a high-pressure natural gas line through the city.
The Green City Council in Summit County voted 4-3 Wednesday night to accept NEXUS Gas Transmission’s offer in exchange for ending litigation against the partnership between Canadian energy firm Enbridge and Detroit’s DTE Energy.
NEXUS’ 255-mile-long pipeline will carry gas from Appalachia across northern Ohio and into Michigan. A portion of the gas will flow into Canada.
Council members who voted against the settlement said they wanted to continue the legal fight to get Green’s 8-mile portion of the $2 billion project rerouted south to farmland.
Green will also receive 20 acres of parkland in the settlement.
