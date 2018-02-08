Cavaliers deal guard Dwyane Wade back to Heat

ESPN is reporting that as part of a massive team makeover, the Cleveland Cavaliers traded Wade to the Miami Heat before today's 3 p.m., sources said. The Cavaliers get a heavily protected second-round pick in the deal.

Wade signed with the Cavs in September after working out a buyout with the Chicago Bulls. He spent last season with Chicago after 13 seasons and three championships with Miami.

Wade was averaging a career-low 11.2 points per game this season, coming off the bench in 43 of 46 contests.

The Cavaliers also traded Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye, Derrick Rose, Jae Crowder and Iman Shumpert for Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr., George Hill and Rodney Hood in two other trades today.