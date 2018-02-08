Arnold Perry gets 27 years for impregnanting 14-year-old twins, 12-year-old sister

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who impregnated 14-year-old twins and their 12-year-old sister was sentenced Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to 27 years in prison.

Judge Maureen Sweeney went two years over a recommended 25-year sentence for Arnold Perry, 34, who pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree felony rape and a third-degree felony count of sexual battery for the attacks, which took place in 2015 and 2016 in Youngstown.

Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin told the judge Perry was a friend of the family of the victims. They let him stay with them when he didn’t have a home.

Instead, McLaughlin said, Perry abused their trust.

One of the twins had an abortion after her pregnancy was discovered, but the other two victims had to have their babies because their pregnancies were too far along when they were discovered, McLaughlin said.

“These girls will suffer the rest of their lives because of this,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin said that Perry had been convicted of similar crimes as a juvenile but he continued the same pattern of behavior as an adult.

