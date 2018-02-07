STORM UPDATES | Streets are snow packed; city plow teams busy

NEW CLOSINGS

Due to the weather, the Mahoning County District Board of Health announced it will delay opening until 12 p.m. today.

9:50 a.m.

A common motorist theme this morning: Where are the roads?

Many Mahoning Valley motorists probably didn’t see much of them on their morning commutes, as many are coated in layers of snow, slush and ice.

One Vindicator reporter’s commute takes her from her Boardman neighborhood off of Sheridan Road, to Youngstown-Poland Road, to Interstate 680 via Midlothian Boulevard, then downtown via South Avenue and Front Street.

Each of those roads was snowy and slippery, and required driving at a reduced speed.

Even 680 wasn’t fully cleared – lanes were mostly indistinguishable, and thick slush coated the right side of the highway.

9:30 a.m.

In Trumbull County on state Route 46 in Cortland and Howland and U.S. Route 422 in Niles were snow covered although they appeared to have been plowed at least once.

Traffic was slow and there were snow plows darting in and out of parking lots everywhere and racing to their next job, going a little faster than most of the traffic, going faster than the traffic in most cases.

In Boardman, the state has done a relatively poor job thus far on Market Street north to the city. However, once drivers cross Midlothian Boulevard into the city, Market Street was significantly improved. Unlike the previous storm, the city's plowing team was visible working in pairs to remove snow.

In Youngstown, police had some minor accidents early in the morning but by a little after 9 a.m. all accidents had been cleared, a department spokesman said.

“There was nothing over the top crazy,” the spokesman said.

6:55 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Due to this morning's snow, Youngstown State University has announced classes are canceled until noon. The university remains open and employees should report to work, according to a university statement.