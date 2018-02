WRTA offers free rides on Valentine's Day

YOUNGSTOWN — The Western Reserve Transit Authority will join a statewide “Ohio Loves Transit Day” on Feb. 14, Valentine's Day, and offer free rides on all its fixed routes.

WRTA’s fixed-route buses will operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day. Night line routes operate as late as midnight.

Last year, ridership increased by 50 percent during a “Free-4-All Friday” event in September.

Route and schedule information is available at WRTAonline.com