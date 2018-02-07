White House aide resigns after allegations of spousal abuse
WASHINGTON (AP) — A top White House aide is stepping down after allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives.
Staff secretary Rob Porter says in a statement the allegations are "outrageous" and "simply false." He says photos published were taken nearly 15 years ago and the "reality behind them is nowhere close to what is being described." Porter adds he has been transparent and truthful, but will leave the White House after a transition period.
Porter's former spouses recounted physical, verbal and emotional abuse they say he subjected them to during their marriages.
Porter's first wife, Colbie Holderness, told the DailyMail.com that Porter choked and punched her during their five-year marriage.
His second wife, Jennifer Willoughby, also described for the DailyMail.com how Porter lobbed expletives at her on their honeymoon.
