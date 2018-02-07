Tonight's Canfield school board meeting is canceled

February 7, 2018 at 12:31p.m.

CANFIELD — The regular Canfield school board meeting scheduled for tonight, has been canceled due to inclement weather. The public will be notified of a new date when one has been confirmed.


More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$850000


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$449000