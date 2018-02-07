Struthers High students add 'author' to their resumes

STRUTHERS

Some Struthers students are putting pens to paper and self-publishing books they hope will inspire other people.

Three students in particular share a love of writing, faith in God and an appreciation for the role models who helped guide them.

Ayana Symone Beulah wrote a book called “How I Fell in Love with Myself.” She is a Struthers senior, and through the Youngstown State University College Credit Plus program she has about 21 college credit hours under her belt. She plans to earn an English degree.

Her fictional story is about a young woman who is going through a break-up and goes on a journey of self-discovery, while grappling with issues such as self-doubt, self-esteem and betrayal. The titular character, Christa, is a reflection of herself, she said.

A pair of siblings from Struthers credit their mother for encouraging them to pursue writing.

“My mother is my motivator,” said Brialan Douglass, a Struthers junior. His sister, Arlessa Douglass, said she was inspired by watching her mother write poetry.

Brialan wrote a book called “From My Heart to Yours: The Hopeful Journey of an Autistic Child,” a compilation of short fictional stories and poems.

Arlessa Douglass, a Struthers graduate, wrote a prayer book with their mother, Michelle Carter-Douglass, called “In Our Storms We Have God.”

“My mom is so strong. She is my inspiration,” she said.

Watching her mother struggle with depression after a divorce and then start to heal by writing compelled her to try her hand at it.

