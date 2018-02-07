MCCTC to host community open house Thursday

CANFIELD — Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, 7300 N. Palmyra Road, will host an open house from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Parents of students and students interested in attending MCCTC are invited to visit and learn more about the opportunities at the school.

During the event, parents and students will have an opportunity to tour the school, meet with instructors and current students, and can even apply for next year. There will also be information on every program and club available at school in the Joyce Brooks Center inside the building.

To RSVP for the event or for more information, visit www.mahoningctc.com or call 330-729-4000, ext 1114.