Man fatally stabbed in Columbus, 2nd man injured at gas station

February 7, 2018 at 1:10p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Police say a 52-year-old man has been stabbed to death and a second man injured at a city gas station.

Police say officers responded to the gas station shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday. Both men were taken to a hospital where Harry Wright Jr. was pronounced dead.

Police say a 35-year-old man who was stabbed is in stable condition.

Police say both men knew their attacker, who hasn’t been arrested.


More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$850000


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$449000