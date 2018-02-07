Justices issue legal blows to 2 Ohio abortion clinics

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

A pair of abortion clinics claiming hardships related to Ohio’s escalating restrictions on the procedure lost separate fights in the state’s high court on Tuesday.

The Ohio Supreme Court agreed with the state’s decision to close the last abortion clinic in Toledo and end litigation initiated by a clinic in Cleveland challenging the constitutionality of abortion-related restrictions by the state.

In a 5-2 ruling, the court said the Ohio Department of Health was within its rights to revoke the license of Capital Care of Toledo, a decision the clinic is expected to appeal. Justices also concluded that Preterm of Cleveland lacked the legal standing to bring its lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of restrictions included in Ohio’s 2013 state budget.

In the Toledo case, the court ruled the Health Department acted within its rights in 2014 when it decided to shut down Capital Care. Justices said the clinic violated a requirement because it no longer had a valid patient-transfer agreement.