Georgia, Ohio State both do well on signing day

Associated Press

Georgia and Ohio State both got some good news on signing day.

The Bulldogs look as if they will hold off Alabama in the race for the top recruiting class today's national signing day. Georgia flipped linebacker Quay Walker from his Alabama commitment and signed the four-star prospect.

According to 247 Sports' composite rankings, coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have locked up the No. 1 class. The Crimson Tide had seven straight No. 1 classes.

Meanwhile, Ohio State announced some good news of its own.

Beyond the signing of most of the top recruits he pursued, Urban Meyer says defensive coordinator Greg Schiano will be staying in Columbus.

Meyer says Schiano had NFL and college job offers. There were reports the former Rutgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach would be leaving to become the New England Patriots defensive coordinator.

Meyer and Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith also say they were close on a two-year contract extension for the coach.