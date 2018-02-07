Funeral set for former Ohio State great Jim Stillwagon
COLUMBUS (AP) — A funeral Mass has been set for former Ohio State middle guard Jim Stillwagon, who died last weekend at age 68.
Stillwagon, the first player to win the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award in the same year, died Saturday at Riverside Methodist Hospital, according to an obituary from his family. The cause of death was not disclosed.
A three-year starter for Buckeyes coach Woody Hayes between 1968 and 1970, Stillwagon was a unanimous All-American as a junior and a senior.
He was drafted by the Green Bay Packers but he decided instead to jump to the Canadian Football League, where he was a three-time all-star.
Stillwagon's funeral is set for Saturday morning in Columbus.
