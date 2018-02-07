Cardboard sled-making event in Salem still on for tonight
SALEM — Salem Parks and Recreation Department and Salem Public Library will host a build your own cardboard sled at 6:30 p.m. today at the Salem Memorial Building 785 E. State St. Terry Smith will demonstrate the building process. Register by calling Shane Franks at 330-332-5512 or visit www.sale.lib.oh.us or call 330-332-0042.
