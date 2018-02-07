Bo Pelini announces new assistant coaches

In addition to announcing the new additions to Youngstown State's football team on the field, head coach Bo Pelini announced a shuffling of his coaching staff on Wednesday.

Brian Crist is the Penguins' new offensive coordinator and Devin McNutt and Donald D'Alesio are the new co-defensive cooridinators. Pelini said he will remain a big part in coaching the defense. They replace OC and quarterback's coach Shane Montgomery and DC Carl Pelini, who left the team earlier in the offseason for the same titles at UNC Charlotte and Bowling Green, respectively. Crist was already with the team as the wide recievers coach, while McNutt coached the team's defensive backs and D'Alesio coached the defensive line.

Tight ends coach Joe Ganz is now the team's quarterbacks coach. Travis Tislaretz was promoted from being a quality control coach to coaching tight ends and Tim Marlowe goes from being an assistant secondary coach to the team's wide receivers coach.