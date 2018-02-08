Becker donates land for Struthers fire station in honor of father

STRUTHERS

A new fire station may be on the horizon for Struthers thanks to a donation from a local business owner with firefighting in his blood.

Dan Becker, the owner of Davis-Becker funeral homes, purchased a lot between Elm Court and Elm Street that formerly belonged to Faith Fellowship Church. He purchased the land – just under 1 acre – with the intention of donating it to the city to build a new fire station.

Becker was a volunteer firefighter for 20 years, and his father, Hazen Becker, was a volunteer firefighter for more than 50 years.

Dan Becker has requested that if a fire station is built on the site, it be named after his father.

“The city has needed a new main fire station for a while now. Some of the equipment, like the fire engines, are too heavy to bring inside the current station, so I’d like to see one built that can accommodate the equipment,” Becker said. “The city’s been talking about it for years. Hopefully this will help move the process along.”

