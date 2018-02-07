Al Adi's wife to join him in Jordan
YOUNGSTOWN — The wife of a longtime downtown businessman who was deported to Jordan last week is on her way to join him.
Fidaa Musleh, wife of Amer "Al" Adi Othman, known locally as Al Adi, is flying to Jordan this evening.
"I haven't seen him in a month," Musleh said. "He's the only person I want to be next to right now."
Adi and Musleh, who have been married 29 years and have four adult daughters, planned to leave together Jan. 7, but U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE, told them not to and to attend a meeting Jan. 16 with the agency. On that day, Adi was taken into custody and went on a hunger strike until he was deported Jan. 29.
