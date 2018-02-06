Trumbull coroner rules man's death homicide

WARREN

The Trumbull County Coroner's Office has ruled homicide in the death of Darrin T. Andrews, 35, of Francisca Avenue in Youngstown and Northfield Street Northwest in Warren. He was shot multiple times, the coroner's office said.

His body was discovered inside his 2013 Kia Optima at 1:15 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of North Feederle Drive Southeast.

Andrews ' wife reported him missing Jan. 28, saying he had gone to the hospital that morning, had come home, left and did not return after that.

Andrews does not appear to have any criminal record in Trumbull or Mahoning counties.