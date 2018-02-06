Tickets remain available for Bull Rider shows at Covelli

YOUNGSTOWN — Tickets remain available for this weekend’s Professional Bull Riders tour shows at Covelli Centre.

The shows are at 8 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15, $30, $45, $65 and $100 (plus applicable fees) via ticketmaster.com and by phone at 1-800-745-3000. Tickets are also available at the Covelli box office.

The Youngstown shows are part of the PBR’s 2018 Velocity tour, which features some of the top bull riders in the world.