SNOW WATCH | Area parking bans
A list of parking bans announce in anticipation of heavy snowfall Wednesday. Vehicles parked on city, village or township streets must be removed or may be subject to being ticketed and/or towed:
NEWTON FALLS: Ban effective from 11 p.m. today until 11 a.m. Thursday, police Chief Gene Fixler said.
BOARDMAN: Ban has been issued from 6 p.m. today until 6 p.m. Wednesday.
AUSTINTOWN: Ban from 11 p.m. today through 8 p.m. Wednesday.
YOUNGSTOWN: Ban from 7 a.m. Wednesday until further notice.
WARREN: Ban from 9 p.m. today until further notice.
