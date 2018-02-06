SNOW WATCH | Area parking bans

Tue. February 6, 2018 at 2:55p.m.

A list of parking bans announce in anticipation of heavy snowfall Wednesday. Vehicles parked on city, village or township streets must be removed or may be subject to being ticketed and/or towed:

NEWTON FALLS: Ban effective from 11 p.m. today until 11 a.m. Thursday, police Chief Gene Fixler said.

BOARDMAN: Ban has been issued from 6 p.m. today until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

AUSTINTOWN: Ban from 11 p.m. today through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

YOUNGSTOWN: Ban from 7 a.m. Wednesday until further notice.

WARREN: Ban from 9 p.m. today until further notice.


