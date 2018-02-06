Retail jobs increase
WASHINGTON
Retail industry employment increased by 11,100 jobs in January over December, the National Retail Federation said. The number excludes automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants. Overall, the economy added 200,000 jobs, the Labor Department said.
