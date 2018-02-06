Rapper Travis Scott pleads guilty to disorderly conduct
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Rapper Travis Scott has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct for an incident last year at a concert in northwestern Arkansas.
The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports he entered the plea as part of a deal in which misdemeanor charges of inciting a riot and endangering the welfare of a minor were dismissed. His attorney, Doug Norwood, says the case was resolved last month.
The rapper, whose real name is Jacques Webster, was arrested after a concert May 13 in Rogers. The Rogers Police Department claimed that he "encouraged people to rush the stage" during his show, but his lawyer says video footage of the concert did not support those allegations and that authorities overcharged the rapper.
Norwood says he believes the charge can be expunged from his client's record later.
