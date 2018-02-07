Prayer issue sparking 'civil war' in West Branch district
BELOIT
Some West Branch Schools students say their academic environment has become tense after the district curtailed prayer before athletic games in January.
“It’s kind of like a civil war,” said senior student Mikayla Barker. “Some students are against [praying at school] and a majority are for it. The tension at school is at an all-time high for everyone.”
The district halted prayer before athletic games after receiving a letter Jan. 18 from the Freedom From Religion Foundation pointing out the practice is unconstitutional.
In response, parents and community members have been taking sides. Some have made T-shirts that read “Prayer Matters” featuring the school’s Indians mascot. Others designed shirts seeking an all-inclusive environment featuring “Coexist” spelled by using symbols of many religions. It also sports the Warriors’ logo.
Students say they can feel the divide.
“Lately it’s been [said] ‘Don’t come to the games then if you don’t want to pray’ or ‘The majority of the school is Christian, so we’re not changing for you,’” Barker said.
Read more about the matter in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 7, 2018 12:10 a.m.
Tensions mount in flap over prayers at West Branch
- February 2, 2018 10:55 p.m.
Illegal or not, West Branch wants its prayers back
- February 3, 2018 12:06 a.m.
Prayer matters in West Branch
- February 7, 2018 1 a.m.
FLASH BRIEFING WEDNESDAY
- January 29, 2018 8:59 p.m.
West Branch gets complaint about prayer before events
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.