Police: Child who died went on porch when dad fell asleep

AKRON

A toddler who died after her mother found her on a porch in freezing temperatures had wandered from home when her father fell asleep, police said Monday.

Two-year-old Wynter Parker’s mother left for a few hours Friday afternoon only to come back and find her daughter unresponsive on their apartment’s front porch, authorities said. The Akron Beacon Journal reports she called 911 and screamed “she’s frozen.”

The girl later died at a hospital. Temperatures on Friday ranged between 12 and 19 degrees Fahrenheit.

The mother left Wynter with her father for about two hours at the family’s apartment and authorities said the man – who works a night shift – fell asleep. No charges have been filed, but the investigation is continuing.