Man faces drug charges

GOSHEN

Reports said a 21-year-old man pulled over by police over the weekend told them he was selling marijuana because he had no job and was “hoping to get out of that lifestyle.”

Cole Sprouse, 21, was booked into the Mahoning County jail Monday on a charge of trafficking in marijuana after a warrant was issued for him following a traffic stop Saturday on state Route 14 near state Route 534.

Reports said Sprouse was pulled over at about 6:55 p.m. as he was driving west on state Route 14 for going left of center. He told the officer he was going to Canton but he appeared nervous, and reports also said he was going in a roundabout way to get to Canton.

Sprouse gave police permission to search his car and when officers patted him down they discovered $2,690 cash. Sprouse said the cash was for a friend but when officers checked the trunk they found a backpack that held a mason jar with 24 grams of marijuana, a pipe and other drug paraphernalia.

Reports said Sprouse then told officers he was a drug dealer, and he was “selling weed to get by” because he only had a part-time job. However, he told police he was recently hired somewhere full time and was hoping to stop selling drugs.

Sprouse was issued citations Saturday and after consulting with prosecutors a warrant was issued for trafficking in marijuana, reports said. Reports said Sprouse turned himself in Monday at the police station as his mother accompanied him.