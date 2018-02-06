Judge sets Hoerig trial date for April 16

WARREN — Judge Andrew Logan set a trial date of April 16 for Claudia Hoerig today during her second hearing in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

There will be a second pretrial hearing Feb. 20, where the court "will address any requests by the defense" that may change the trial date, the judge said.

Hoerig was in court for the hearing just as she was for her arraignment Jan. 19. Again she didn't have to say anything or otherwise participate in the hearing.

The April 16 date was picked because that is the date by which Ohio law requires a defendant to be tried, but most defendants waive that requirement in order to better prepare their case for trial.