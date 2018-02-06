GM's 1Q dividend

Tue. February 6, 2018 at 8:47a.m.

DETROIT

General Motors Co. declared a first-quarter 2018 dividend of 38 cents per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend is payable March 23 to all common shareholders of record at the close of business March 9.


