First-responders on scene of Hubbard crash

Tue. February 6, 2018 at 8:58a.m.

HUBBARD TOWNSHIP

The Eagle Joint Fire District responded to a call just after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday about a crash on Interstate 80 involving a semi and four cars. A car crashed into a wall near the weigh station, according to dispatch. An ambulance was on the scene.

This is a developing story.


More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$850000


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$449000