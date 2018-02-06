First-responders on scene of Hubbard crash
HUBBARD TOWNSHIP
The Eagle Joint Fire District responded to a call just after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday about a crash on Interstate 80 involving a semi and four cars. A car crashed into a wall near the weigh station, according to dispatch. An ambulance was on the scene.
This is a developing story.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 6, 2018 9:17 a.m.
Crash on 80 near Hubbard
- February 6, 2018 8:20 a.m.
Emergency officials investigate I-80 crash reports
- June 8, 2017 7:40 p.m.
OSHP on the scene of accident that tied up traffic on I-80 in Hubbard
- September 29, 2016 3:44 p.m.
UPDATE | I-80 east at Salt Springs Road is now open
- September 30, 2016 12:03 a.m.
METRO DIGEST || Another I-80 crash
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.