Emergency officials investigate I-80 crash reports
HUBBARD TOWNSHIP — The Eagle Joint Fire District responded to a call just after 4:30 a.m. about a crash on Interstate 80 involving a tractor trailer and four cars.
A car crashed into a wall near the weigh station, according to dispatch.
An ambulance was on the scene.
This is a developing story. Watch Vindy.com for details.
