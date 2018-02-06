Deadline for free eye health discussion at JCC is Wednesday

Tue. February 6, 2018 at 4:42p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Wednesday is the deadline to register for “The Importance of Eye Health” from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, 505 Gypsy Lane. Registration is required. To register, visit jccyoungstown.org or call 330-746-3250, ext. 153.

Ophthalmologist Dr. Lyn Yakubov of Eye Care Associates will discuss how to treat eye diseases, including vision loss, detached retinas, cataracts, and glaucoma. A light lunch will be served. The program is free.


