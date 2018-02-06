Deadline for free eye health discussion at JCC is Wednesday
YOUNGSTOWN — Wednesday is the deadline to register for “The Importance of Eye Health” from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, 505 Gypsy Lane. Registration is required. To register, visit jccyoungstown.org or call 330-746-3250, ext. 153.
Ophthalmologist Dr. Lyn Yakubov of Eye Care Associates will discuss how to treat eye diseases, including vision loss, detached retinas, cataracts, and glaucoma. A light lunch will be served. The program is free.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 27, 2017 midnight
Lecture on importance of sleep at JCC
- January 19, 2018 10:01 a.m.
Jewish Center to host open house Sunday for Summer Camp
- October 2, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Palestine expert to deliver lecture
- March 14, 2017 midnight
JCC takes over Logan Swim Club in Liberty
- July 26, 2017 4:28 p.m.
Jewish Film Festival to host “Bagels Over Berlin” Thursday night at JCC
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.