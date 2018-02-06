Crash on 80 near Hubbard
HUBBARD TOWNSHIP
The Eagle Joint Fire District responded to a call just after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday about a crash on Interstate 80 involving a semi and four cars. A car crashed into a wall near the weigh station, according to dispatch. An ambulance was on the scene.
This is a developing story.
