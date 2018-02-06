Colts have a new coach in Patriots' Josh McDaniels

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts waited 22 days to make Josh McDaniels their coach. Today, they got it done.

The team announced the hiring of New England's longtime offensive coordinator on its Twitter account. Word leaked last month the sides were close to a deal.

"We are excited to welcome Josh McDaniels, who has agreed to terms as our new head coach!" the post read. "Press conference scheduled for Wednesday."

He succeeds Chuck Pagano, who was fired Dec. 31, and inherits a team that finished 4-12 in a season without injured quarterback Andrew Luck. Contract terms were not immediately available.

In McDaniels, the Colts get a five-time Super Bowl champ who has been considered one of the best young offensive minds in football and a top-tier head coaching candidate the past several years. He had been a head coach in Denver.

The hiring comes a day after the Detroit Lions landed Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia as their coach, meaning the AFC champions must find two new coordinators.