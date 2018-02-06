City firefighters on scene of Miami Avenue house fire
YOUNGSTOWN — City firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a 1310 Miami Ave. home on the East Side.
It appears there are no injuries. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the side of the home
