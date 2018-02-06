City firefighters on scene of Miami Avenue house fire

Tue. February 6, 2018 at 3:22p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — City firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a 1310 Miami Ave. home on the East Side.

It appears there are no injuries. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the side of the home


