Austintown Police release photos of burrowing robbery suspect

AUSTINTOWN — The police department posted photos of a robbery suspect accused breaking through a wall of a township bar and making off with items and $250 last week to its Facebook page.

Police are looking for two people involved in an incident that occurred early Jan. 29 at Magilla’s Sports Bar & Grille. The first person was described as a bearded white male, wearing grey sweats and gloves.

The second person was not visible on security cameras, the report said. Austintown Police Department’s tip line can be reached at 330-270-5108.