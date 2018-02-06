Austintown Police release photos of burrowing robbery suspect

Tue. February 6, 2018 at 6:11p.m.

story tease

AUSTINTOWN — The police department posted photos of a robbery suspect accused breaking through a wall of a township bar and making off with items and $250 last week to its Facebook page.

Police are looking for two people involved in an incident that occurred early Jan. 29 at Magilla’s Sports Bar & Grille. The first person was described as a bearded white male, wearing grey sweats and gloves.

The second person was not visible on security cameras, the report said. Austintown Police Department’s tip line can be reached at 330-270-5108.


More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$850000


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$449000