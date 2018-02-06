BUSINESS DIGEST

Arby’s purchases Buffalo Wild Wings

NEW YORK

Youngstown-born Arby’s completed its deal to buy Buffalo Wild Wings on Monday and created a new company named Inspire Brands that will run the chains.

Inspire Brands will oversee Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings and a small chain with about 30 locations called R Taco. Arby’s, known for its meaty sandwiches, has more than 3,400 restaurants; Buffalo Wild Wings has more than 1,200.

Arby’s first location was opened on U.S. Route 224 in Boardman on July 23, 1964, by brothers Leroy and Forrest Raffel of New Castle, Pa.

Retail jobs increase

WASHINGTON

Retail industry employment increased by 11,100 jobs in January over December, the National Retail Federation said. The number excludes automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants. Overall, the economy added 200,000 jobs, the Labor Department said.

GM’s 1Q dividend

DETROIT

General Motors Co. declared a first-quarter 2018 dividend of 38 cents per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend is payable March 23 to all common shareholders of record at the close of business March 9.

Police: Child who died went on porch when dad fell asleep

AKRON

A toddler who died after her mother found her on a porch in freezing temperatures had wandered from home when her father fell asleep, police said Monday.

Two-year-old Wynter Parker’s mother left for a few hours Friday afternoon only to come back and find her daughter unresponsive on their apartment’s front porch, authorities said. The Akron Beacon Journal reports she called 911 and screamed “she’s frozen.”

The girl later died at a hospital. Temperatures on Friday ranged between 12 and 19 degrees Fahrenheit.

The mother left Wynter with her father for about two hours at the family’s apartment and authorities said the man – who works a night shift – fell asleep. No charges have been filed, but the investigation is continuing.

After Nassar’s final sentencing, victims vow to fight on

CHARLOTTE, Mich.

The worst sex-abuse case in sports history ended Monday with a third long prison sentence for Larry Nassar, and his victims vowed to keep fighting for accountability in the scandal that upended the gymnastics world and raised alarms about the sport’s ask-no-questions culture.

Long after the disgraced doctor is locked up in a federal prison, investigations into his misconduct will go on, perhaps for years.

The latest sentence of 40 to 125 years was for molesting young athletes at Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club. The sentence is largely symbolic because Nassar, who pleaded guilty, is already assured of spending the rest of his life behind bars.

Before serving his two state terms, the 54-year-old must first serve 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes.

Staff/wire reports