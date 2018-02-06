3 in custody after South Side chase

Tue. February 6, 2018 at 4:36p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police have three people in custody after a chase today on the South Side.

The three were caught after a car they were in went off the road at Palmer and Zedaker avenues and into the woods. No one was injured.

Police searched the woods for any contraband.


More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$850000


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$449000