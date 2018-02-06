3 in custody after South Side chase
YOUNGSTOWN — Police have three people in custody after a chase today on the South Side.
The three were caught after a car they were in went off the road at Palmer and Zedaker avenues and into the woods. No one was injured.
Police searched the woods for any contraband.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 26, 2017 11:08 a.m.
Man in custody after South Side shooting
- July 21, 2017 9:55 p.m.
Woman arrested by MetroParks police after chase
- December 27, 2017 10:10 a.m.
Second suspect in August shooting death in custody
- February 21, 2017 8:36 p.m.
Police chase ends in East Side crash
- May 10, 2017 2:57 p.m.
Police chase ends, looks for gun on South Side
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.