UN: 90 migrants feared drowned
GENEVA
About 90 people are feared drowned after a smuggler’s boat carrying mostly Pakistani migrants capsized off Libya’s coast early Friday, the U.N.’s migration agency said.
Ten bodies have washed ashore near the Libyan town of Zuwara after the tragedy in the early morning, said International Organization for Migration spokeswoman Olivia Headon, citing information from its partner agencies.
Initially, the Libyan coast guard said a patrol it sent out found no signs of a capsized boat, survivors or drowned migrants. But late at night, it cited a statement from officials in Zuwara who said that 13 bodies had been found, all Pakistani except for one Libyan woman.
