Trump praises economy in speech at Ohio factory
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is praising his recently-passed tax overhaul law, telling workers in Ohio that “America is once again open for business.”
Trump is touring a manufacturing company near Cincinnati and pointing to economic gains during his first year as president. He’s telling workers during a speech at the company that people’s taxes “are going way down” and U.S. “factories are coming back.”
He says the tax cuts are at the center of improving economic conditions. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 500 points on Monday amid worries from investors about signs of higher inflation and interest rates.
