Trump, first lady head to Ohio for rare joint policy trip
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are heading to Ohio, where the president will point to the benefits of the tax law and the first lady will talk about the administration’s response to the opioid epidemic.
It’s a rare joint domestic policy trip for the first couple.
The president is expected to point to the benefits of the new tax law for small businesses. Trump was touring Sheffer Corporation, a manufacturer in Blue Ash, Ohio, that recently gave its 126 workers bonuses of $1,000 apiece because of the tax law.
Jeff Norris, the company’s chief executive, referenced House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi’s claim that the tax-related bonuses are “crumbs.”
Norris said on “Fox & Friends” that some call it “crumbs” but “we consider that fine dining.”
Before the Trumps departed the White House, the first lady tweeted that she was “very much looking forward” to visiting Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center to “learn more about their efforts in combating the effects opioids are having on our children & how we can continue to work towards ending the #OpioidEpidemic.”
More like this from vindy.com
- January 21, 2018 midnight
Tax reform is already paying off for residents of Ohio, Youngstown
- January 2, 2018 8:45 p.m.
Southwest and American to pay bonuses after tax bill
- January 31, 2018 11:01 a.m.
Trump to discuss recent tax cuts during session with workers
- January 28, 2018 midnight
Trump aims to reboot term in State of Union
- October 8, 2017 midnight
Poor would get little in proposed tax package
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.