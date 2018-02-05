Supremacist flag, Hitler book found in Italy suspect’s home

MILAN

A right-wing extremist suspected of shooting six Africans in central Italy was “lucid and determined, aware of what he had done” and exhibited no remorse, an Italian law-enforcement official said Sunday.

Luca Traini, 28, remained jailed as police investigated him on multiple counts of attempted murder with the aggravating circumstance of “racial hatred” in the Saturday attacks in the Italian city of Macerata.

The five men and one woman wounded in the two-hour drive-by shooting spree are from Nigeria, Ghana, Gambia and Mali, according to RAI state television.

Italian authorities said they seized Adolf Hitler’s ‘’Mein Kampf,” other publications linked to Nazism and a flag with a Celtic cross, a symbol commonly used by white supremacists, from Traini’s home Sunday.