Report: Cold snap killed 35 manatees
BRADENTON, Fla.
A report says 35 manatees across Florida have died as a result of cold stress syndrome in January.
The Bradenton Herald reports the deaths between Jan. 1 and Jan. 26 were tallied in a preliminary report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The commission says that was five times as many deaths compared with the same period in 2017. But it doesn’t come close to the 151 manatees that died during a cold snap in January 2010.
Cold stress syndrome can occur when the marine mammals encounter water below 68 degrees Fahrenheit for a prolonged period.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 1, 2017 midnight
Manatee sent to Columbus Zoo for rehabilitation
- February 1, 2018 midnight
oddly enough
- October 22, 2017 midnight
Trump has no plans to block scheduled release of JFK records
- December 28, 2016 midnight
Shandling died of blood clot, report says
- March 27, 2017 12:05 a.m.
SPORTS digest
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.