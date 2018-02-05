Police: Woman suffers broken back after row with son over drugs
YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said an 82-year-old Gray Street woman in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with a broken back told police her son injured her after taking her pain medication.
Officers were called to the hospital about 1:50 a.m. today, where the woman said her son had been taking her medications and when she called a grandson to help her, the grandson and her son fought before she was thrown into a wall by her son.
The victim used a medical alert button to call for an ambulance because all the phones in her home were ripped out, reports said.
Reports said police were told by hospital personnel that the woman suffered a broken back.
