Police: Suspect in Colts player’s crash death deported twice

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man being held in a suspected drunken-driving crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver has been twice deported from the U.S. — a revelation an Indiana congressman said Monday should anger “all Americans.”

Manuel Orrego-Savala, 37, remained jailed Monday but has not been charged in Sunday’s deadly crash along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis. State Police said Monday that he’s a citizen of Guatemala who gave officers a fake name when he was arrested following the pre-dawn crash.

Investigators said he was deported in 2007 and 2009, and was again living illegally in the U.S.

Police said Jackson, who grew up in Atlanta, and Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe, 54, were standing outside Monroe’s car along I-70 after Jackson became ill while Monroe was transporting him for the ride-hailing company.

Both men were struck and killed by a pickup truck driven by Orrego-Savala, police said. Investigators said they believe Orrego-Savala, who lives in Indianapolis, was intoxicated and driving without a license.

A breath test administered at the crash scene found that Orrego-Savala’s blood-alcohol content was 0.239 percent, or nearly three times Indiana’s legal limit of 0.08 percent, according to a probable cause affidavit.

That affidavit, which was filed Sunday under the fake name Manuel Orrego-Savala gave police, also states two vials of blood were drawn from Orrego-Savala by a nurse at a hospital about 90 minutes later and sent for analysis. It said Orrego-Savala has prior run-ins with law enforcement for driving without a valid license and that he was walking away from the crash scene when an Indiana state trooper arrived and detained him.