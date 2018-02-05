Oldest nuke plant in US closing a year ahead of schedule

LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J.

The oldest active nuclear power plant in the U.S. will shut down in October, more than a year ahead of schedule.

Chicago-based Exelon Generation says the Oyster Creek plant in Lacey Township, N.J., will close this fall. It had a deadline of Dec. 31, 2019, under an agreement with state authorities.

The company says it is becoming too costly to operate the plant amid low power prices.