Oldest nuke plant in US closing a year ahead of schedule
LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J.
The oldest active nuclear power plant in the U.S. will shut down in October, more than a year ahead of schedule.
Chicago-based Exelon Generation says the Oyster Creek plant in Lacey Township, N.J., will close this fall. It had a deadline of Dec. 31, 2019, under an agreement with state authorities.
The company says it is becoming too costly to operate the plant amid low power prices.
