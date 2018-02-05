Newton Township trustees have special meeting Tuesday

Mon. February 5, 2018 at 6:44p.m.

NEWTON FALLS — Newton Township trustees will have a special meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday to discuss compensation and current needs relative to the position of zoning inspector and to schedule a budget meeting date. The meeting will take place at the township administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road.


More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$850000


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$449000