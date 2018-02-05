Newton Township trustees have special meeting Tuesday
NEWTON FALLS — Newton Township trustees will have a special meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday to discuss compensation and current needs relative to the position of zoning inspector and to schedule a budget meeting date. The meeting will take place at the township administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road.
