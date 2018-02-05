Man gets 43 years in mosque attack

LONDON

A man who drove a van into worshippers near a London mosque, killing one man and injuring a dozen others, was sentenced Friday to at least 43 years in prison for what a judge called a crime driven by “malevolent hatred.”

Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb said Darren Osborne’s mind was “poisoned” by far-right ideas before the June 2017 attack targeting Muslims and that he had shown no signs of remorse.

She sentenced Osborne, 48, to life with no chance of parole for 43 years.