Mahoning County sues contractor for unfinished job

YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County commissioners have filed a lawsuit which claims a local excavating company and a Cincinnati bonding company have failed to meet the terms of their contracts.

The lawsuit filed today in common pleas court claims that X-Press Underground Inc. of Petersburg failed to complete its $418,075 contract to replace a pump station in New Middletown. A pump station uses equipment to move sewage from a lower area to a higher area to a treatment plant.

The commissioners voted to terminate their contract with X-Press in October.

County Engineer Pat Ginnetti said no work has occurred at the site since the county terminated its contract with X-Press in October.

In October, Ginnetti said X-Press received about 80 percent of its $418,075 contract.

David Sugar Jr., who owns X-Press claims the county made it difficult for the company to do the work. He said the plant was six to eight days away from completion.

